BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — The second of two bald eagle eggs laid last month in Southern California hatched Monday afternoon and it was witnessed by loyal viewers of an online live feed of the nest.

It happened at about 1:20 p.m. MT.

The first eaglet poked its head out of the shell and made its on-camera debut late Sunday morning near Big Bear Lake east of Los Angeles.

For weeks the camera in the San Bernardino National Forest showed the mother eagle and a male companion taking turns sitting on the eggs.

(credit: P&D Sharpe)

The Institute for Wildlife Studies web page has thousands of comments from people watching the feed.

The camera was installed by the group Friends of Big Bear Valley.

