COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Colorado Avalanche forward Alexander Kerfoot. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Smoky Hill Rd & Mobile Way

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police updated the public about a deadly officer-involved shooting late Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and Mobile Way.

smoky hill ois mha raw 01 concatenated 095839 frame 0 Police: Officer Involved Shooting Suspect Involved In Road Rage Incident

Officer-involved shooting at Smoky Hill Rd. & Mobile Way in Aurora. (credit: CBS)

Officials say they first received a 911 call from a woman who says the suspect was threatening her and her husband during a road rage incident near Mississippi and Interstate 225 on Friday night.

The victim says the suspect, who was driving alongside her, showed a gun and pointed it toward her and her husband. She turned in a different direction from the suspect, but officials say the man followed her.

Officers responded to the area and took a report from the woman, but could not find the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

smoky hill ois mha raw 01 concatenated 095839 frame 1286 Police: Officer Involved Shooting Suspect Involved In Road Rage Incident

(credit: CBS)

It wasn’t until the next night, on Saturday, when the same officers who responded initially saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description.

Officials say the officers stopped the man, who then got out of the vehicle. They say officers yelled at the man to comply with their orders.

The suspect, according to officials, then turned back to the vehicle and grabbed a gun from inside the car.

smoky hill ois mha raw 01 concatenated 095839 frame 1766 Police: Officer Involved Shooting Suspect Involved In Road Rage Incident

(credit: CBS)

They say the man then pointed the weapon at officers, and officers shot and killed the man.

Officials say the suspect owned that semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect and the officers have not been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch