AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police updated the public about a deadly officer-involved shooting late Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and Mobile Way.

Officials say they first received a 911 call from a woman who says the suspect was threatening her and her husband during a road rage incident near Mississippi and Interstate 225 on Friday night.

The victim says the suspect, who was driving alongside her, showed a gun and pointed it toward her and her husband. She turned in a different direction from the suspect, but officials say the man followed her.

Officers responded to the area and took a report from the woman, but could not find the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

It wasn’t until the next night, on Saturday, when the same officers who responded initially saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description.

Officials say the officers stopped the man, who then got out of the vehicle. They say officers yelled at the man to comply with their orders.

The suspect, according to officials, then turned back to the vehicle and grabbed a gun from inside the car.

They say the man then pointed the weapon at officers, and officers shot and killed the man.

Officials say the suspect owned that semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect and the officers have not been identified.