By Makenzie O’Keefe

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday Brighton School District 27J will hold its final public meeting on the possibility of a four-day school week.

District officials are hoping to save money and boost academics for students, but not all parents are convinced.

The final public input meeting will be held at West Ridge Elementary, located at 13102 Monaco Street in Thornton. It starts at 7 p.m. and will be held in the cafeteria.

School district officials say their hope is cutting back to a four day will save them close to $1 million, and also help to recruit teachers to local schools.

LINK: District 27J 4-Day Week Plan FAQs

The Brighton School District hopes to have a decision in mid-March.

