DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has announced its finalist to be the newest “Train Call” announcement voice.
CBS4’s own Kathy Walsh made the cut to be a top 10 finalist out of 60 nominations.
The public is now invited to vote for their choice on who should greet passengers on concourses and terminals.
“These are the permanent voices that provide operational messages such as where to board and which concourse passengers have arrived at,” airport officials stated.
Millions have heard the voices for the past 23 years.
Beginning on Monday, the public can vote for their favorite voice now through 11:59 p.m on Sunday, Feb. 25.
You’re allowed only one vote and it requires a valid email address.
“At the end of the voting period, the man and woman with the most votes will be invited to a professional recording session and become the new voices of the airport train,” airport officials said.
LINK: More About Kathy Walsh