DENVER (CBS4) – Details of the lottery for the upcoming performances of “Hamilton: An American Musical” in Denver have been announced.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts says 40 orchestra tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each.
The first digital lottery opens two days before the first show (Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. for the Feb. 27 performance) and there will be a separate digital lottery for each subsequent performance that will also open two days prior. Each lottery closes at 9 a.m. the following morning.
The Denver Center says to enter the lottery, you’ll need to “use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (hamiltonmusical.com/app).” Registration can also be done on at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
LINK: Further “Hamilton” Ticket Lottery Information
The national tour of “Hamilton” took Broadway by storm in 2015. Its run in Denver is from Feb. 27 through April 1. The show tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, using original music that blends hip-hop, rhythm and blues, pop, soul, and traditional-style show tunes. The music, lyrics, and script were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Outside of the lottery, most tickets have sold for the Denver shows but additional seats may be available closer to the engagement.