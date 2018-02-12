BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Brighton police sergeant has come under trying times while serving his community.

The Brighton Police Department posted about Sgt. Keenan Waters on their Facebook page on Monday.

They say he’s been out of work for the last several months because he’s been battling cancer.

A click on the post leads to a GoFundMe page set up by friend, and former Brighton police officer, Chris Meachum.

He says Waters has served with BPD for more than 20 years… spending days and nights risking his life and not knowing if he would return to his family.

Meachum’s post goes on to say Waters married the love of his life recently, and the two have four boys, ages 4-13.

It wasn’t until only a month later, to the day, Waters was diagnosed with cancer.

The next few months would prove to be some of the most difficult as Waters went to multiple appointments and classes, all the while his wife, Amanda, would keep working at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

But, Waters couldn’t do it alone. Amanda has taken time off, unpaid time, to be with him and their children.

“Sergeant Waters has enough going on and does not need to worry about finances and how he will support his family, any contribution would be much appreciated,” Meachum said.

LINK: Sgt. Waters’ GoFundMe Page