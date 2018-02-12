GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A northern Colorado railroad crossing where two teens have died in the last year is closed until permanent crossing guards can be installed there.
The Greeley Tribune reports temporary signs closing the crossing were put up Saturday afternoon in Eaton after more than 150 residents demanded action at a community meeting earlier in the day.
Eighteen-year-old Kennedi Ingram, was killed Tuesday night at the crossing when her SUV was struck by a Union Pacific train.
In February 2017, 16-year-old Dallas Duran was killed by a train at the same location.
The state and Union Pacific officials have been studying safety improvements in the area. Eaton Mayor Kevin Ross told those gathered for the meeting that officials are working to expedite the process.
Are people so stupid that they can’t remember to STOP, LOOK, and LISTEN?