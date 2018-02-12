New UV Lights 'Zap' E. Coli To Make Denver's Water CleanerDenver Public Works is using a new gadget that is meant to keep our water clean.

U.S. Woman With Terrible Headaches Wakes Up With British AccentA strange medical condition has left a former Texas beauty queen - who has never left the U.S. - with a British accent.

38-Year-Old Teacher Died After Not Getting Flu Meds Due To High Price, Husband SaysHeather Holland, a second-grade teacher and mother of two, reportedly held off getting her prescription drugs because of a $116 copay.

Pot Company Uses Party Bus Tours To Showcase Medical BenefitA recreational pot tourism company known for their party bus is starting a new type of cannabis tour. One that will explain and explore the medical benefits of the plant.

LUCAS Helps First Responders Perform Life-Saving CPRWest Metro Fire Rescue is training with the newest member of their life-saving team -- Lucas. No, that’s not a person – it’s a device.

Restaurant Remains Open After Salmonella DeathA restaurant in Aurora remains open months after one person died from salmonella linked to the "family combo" on the menu.