DENVER (CBS4)– The Buell Theatre at the Denver Complex for the Performing Arts has added an additional security measure- metal detectors.
Starting Tuesday, theatre patrons must pass through metal detectors before they’re able to see a show. They’ll also have to get their bags checked.
Denver Arts and Venues enacted the new policy that is similar to ones that are already in place at the Pepsi Center and Red Rocks.
Denver Arts and Venues is reminding those who attend the theatre to see Stomp to give themselves extra time to get through security.