REDFIELD, N.Y. (CBS4)– Colorado is known for its 300 days of sunshine a year but this year a town in New York has something that much of Colorado hasn’t seen this Winter: snow.

People who live in Redfield, New York say it’s normal to be buried under more than 25-feet of snow.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The town is located about 60 miles south of the U.S. and Canada border.

Right now, it’s the snowiest populated place in the nation.

“I’ve been riding all day today and the trails are awesome. Tons of snow, as soon as I entered into Redfield it was just a tower of snow,” said Redfield resident Mike Cerretto.

If more snow falls, Redfield could break the town record of 424.25 inches of snow set in 1996-1997.

