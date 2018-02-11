By Michael Abeyta

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who once lived in Aurora says her former roommate sold her belongings which included sentimental family belongings.

Mary Hilleary moved to Texas. She says the old roommate posted a Craigslist ad showing her stuff which read, “Come get it, good stuff. No fighting please.”

She put her things in a storage container outside of the house they shared in the Murphy Creek subdivision.

The roommate got ahold of the key to the container and decided to give everything away.

“Strangers had completely destroyed the pod. Went through boxes, took all the furniture, took clothes, took jewelry,” said Mary’s daughter, Tracy who also lives in Texas.

She says on top of all of the furniture and jewelry, the unsuspecting pickers took some things that had lots of sentimental value.

“Our lives were just ravaged through,” Tracy told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta via FaceTime.

Mary’s grandma’s diamond, Mary’s nursing school pin and family photos… all gone.

“My military tags that I wore in Iraq were found in the street.” Tracy said.

She says since she found out what happened her mother, Mary just hasn’t been herself.

“My mom was devastated. She broke down in tears crying which is very rare for her,” said Tracy. She says Mary won’t even get out of bed.

Mary and Tracy have contacted Aurora Police and are working with them.

They know they will never see most of the things that were taken that day again, but they hope if someone thinks they have some of Mary’s belongings they will give them back, especially the items with sentimental value.

“Please just have the heart to return it to us. Please,” Tracy said.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.