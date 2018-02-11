Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado State Patrol, El Paso County, Interstate 25 Crash, Local TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol officials say a trooper was involved in a crash after attending the funeral for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.

trooper collision 1 from csp csprgs tweet Trooper Returning From Funeral Hit By Careless Driver

(credit: CSP Colorado Springs)

CSP says the trooper went back to work following the services and was investigating a crash along Interstate 25 on Saturday night.

trooper collision 2 from csp csprgs tweet Trooper Returning From Funeral Hit By Careless Driver

(credit: CSP Colorado Springs)

They say another driver was driving too fast and slammed into the trooper’s vehicle.

Both the trooper and the other driver are okay. It’s not clear if that driver has been cited or what caused the crash.

