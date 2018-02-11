COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol officials say a trooper was involved in a crash after attending the funeral for El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick.
CSP says the trooper went back to work following the services and was investigating a crash along Interstate 25 on Saturday night.
They say another driver was driving too fast and slammed into the trooper’s vehicle.
Both the trooper and the other driver are okay. It’s not clear if that driver has been cited or what caused the crash.