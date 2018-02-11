By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – A recreational pot tourism company known for their party bus is starting a new type of cannabis tour. One that will explain and explore the medical benefits of the plant.

“My420Tours” is expanding their business model to include the wellness aspect of cannabis.

“We want them to see the options with cannabis and wellness, the ways they can increase their quality of life that again goes far beyond getting stoned because there are so many options,” said Danny Schaeffer CEO of My420tours.

After practicing in obstetrics and gynecology for 35 years, Dr. Joseph Cohen now focuses on the healing properties of cannabis. His class is part of the new tour.

“It’s so much more than a recreational drug, although the recreational side also has therapeutic value, but I want people to understand how it can be used as a medicine,” said Cohen.

Among its many practical uses Cohen suggests cannabis can be used as an alternative to opioids.

“It’s the most amazing medicine I have ever used in 40 years of practice. Something that can treat, in a non-toxic way, so many different disorders and help people get off of toxic medications. It’s pretty incredible,” he said.

People like Ryan Manners, a veteran, who attended the tour says the VA prescribed him 12 different pills, including opioids, to treat various ailments.

He credits cannabis with not only helping him feel better, but helping him get off all of those pills and turn his life around.

“There is a better way to live your life than being on opioids all the time. There is hope,” said Manners.

A hope Schaeffer thinks others can find on these tours.

Verde Natural’s grow operation is part of the tour as well. They are an all-natural, all-organic grow.

“People don’t know what they are consuming,” said Rudy Ellenbogen, the CEO of Verde Natural.

He says we should be just as picky about the cannabis we consume as we are about the food we eat.

“Something may not be as healthy or clean as some people may want to make it seem like,” he said.

After the first tour sold out, My420Tours said they plan to continue to sell the weekly tour as part of the packages they offer.

