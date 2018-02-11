DENVER (CBS)– Organizers are gearing up for the 14th Annual Boulder International Film Festival, bringing films and filmmakers from across the world here to Colorado.
Officials say the full program will include 72 films, including seven films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and seven films nominated for an Academy Award. The festival attracts more than 25,000 people each year.
New this year is an augmented reality enabled program. You can hold your smartphone over a film image in the program, and you’ll see the film’s trailer come to life, you just have to download an app.
For more information on how you can get tickets, just visit http://www.biff1.com.