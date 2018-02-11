LUCAS Helps First Responders Perform Life-Saving CPRWest Metro Fire Rescue is training with the newest member of their life-saving team -- Lucas. No, that’s not a person – it’s a device.

Restaurant Remains Open After Salmonella DeathA restaurant in Aurora remains open months after one person died from salmonella linked to the "family combo" on the menu.

Scientists Say Certain Foods Linked To Spread Of CancerA recent study, published in the journal Nature, says reducing the levels of asparagine consumed could dramatically reduce cancer's ability to spread throughout the body.

'Unconditional Love': Having A Dog Can Help Your HeartWe all know "Fido" is your best friend, but did you know having a dog can help your heart?

Alabama Sues OxyContin Maker Over Opioid EpidemicState officials are accusing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP of deceptive marketing practices which fueled the nationwide overdose crisis.

Female Olympians Pledge To Donate Brains For Concussion ResearchU.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, U.S. hockey player Angela Ruggiero, and six-time Olympian Hayley Wickenheiser of Canada have all pledged to give their brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.