Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Smoky Hill Road & Mobile Way

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.

smoky hill ois mha raw 01 concatenated 095839 frame 0 Man Shot, Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

Officer-involved shooting at Smoky Hill Rd. & Mobile Way in Aurora. (credit: CBS)

Investigators responded to the East Smoky Hill Road and South Mobile Way intersection at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say they stopped a car there and contacted a man inside the vehicle.

smoky hill ois mha raw 01 concatenated 095839 frame 1286 Man Shot, Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

They say an officer shot his weapon at the subject, and officers “immediately rendered aid” to the man.

That man was later taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators later found a weapon in the man’s vehicle.

smoky hill ois mha raw 01 concatenated 095839 frame 1766 Man Shot, Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

It’s not clear why the officer fired his weapon, or what prompted the altercation.

No officers were hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch