AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.
Investigators responded to the East Smoky Hill Road and South Mobile Way intersection at around 11:30 p.m.
Police say they stopped a car there and contacted a man inside the vehicle.
They say an officer shot his weapon at the subject, and officers “immediately rendered aid” to the man.
That man was later taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators later found a weapon in the man’s vehicle.
It’s not clear why the officer fired his weapon, or what prompted the altercation.
No officers were hurt.