DENVER (CBS4) – A party at the Four Seasons in Denver was all about one incredible 8-year-old girl.

make a wish rs raw 01 concatenated 151029 frame 4103 Colorado Girl Gets VIP Make A Wish Experiences

(credit: CBS)

It’s just one of many VIP experiences Gabby has experienced thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Gabby has been battling leukemia. Over the past two months, she’s had makeovers, spa days, photo shoots and on-stage appearances with the band, Imagine Dragons.

make a wish rs raw 01 concatenated 151029 frame 764 Colorado Girl Gets VIP Make A Wish Experiences

(credit: CBS)

This weekend, she was able to hang one of her signature headbands and sign a guitar on the wall of memorabilia at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Gabby’s parents say for a young girl fighting this battle, she has an amazing attitude.

make a wish rs raw 01 concatenated 151029 frame 18722 Colorado Girl Gets VIP Make A Wish Experiences

Gabby and her parents (credit: CBS)

“She’s the strongest, happiest girl we’ve ever known despite going through chemo,” said Gabby’s mother.

Gabby will be going through chemotherapy for a year and a half and is expected to finish in November.

