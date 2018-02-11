DENVER (CBS4) – A party at the Four Seasons in Denver was all about one incredible 8-year-old girl.
It’s just one of many VIP experiences Gabby has experienced thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Gabby has been battling leukemia. Over the past two months, she’s had makeovers, spa days, photo shoots and on-stage appearances with the band, Imagine Dragons.
This weekend, she was able to hang one of her signature headbands and sign a guitar on the wall of memorabilia at the Hard Rock Cafe.
Gabby’s parents say for a young girl fighting this battle, she has an amazing attitude.
“She’s the strongest, happiest girl we’ve ever known despite going through chemo,” said Gabby’s mother.
Gabby will be going through chemotherapy for a year and a half and is expected to finish in November.