Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunny to mostly sunny skies will make for a beautiful day around Colorado with temperatures climbing high enough to start melting some of our Saturday snow.

But clouds will return to western Colorado this evening as a low pressure drops down the West Coast tonight. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting Monday and lasting into Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins and on the northeast plains cloud cover will develop by sunrise on Monday as a weak cold front backs in from the east.

It will bring patchy fog, drizzle and flurries along with cooler temperatures to start the work week.

5day Latest Forecast: Brief Break Between Weather Systems Sunday

snowpack Latest Forecast: Brief Break Between Weather Systems Sunday

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch