By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Sunny to mostly sunny skies will make for a beautiful day around Colorado with temperatures climbing high enough to start melting some of our Saturday snow.
But clouds will return to western Colorado this evening as a low pressure drops down the West Coast tonight. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting Monday and lasting into Tuesday.
Meanwhile in Denver, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins and on the northeast plains cloud cover will develop by sunrise on Monday as a weak cold front backs in from the east.
It will bring patchy fog, drizzle and flurries along with cooler temperatures to start the work week.
