GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are trying to figure out what cased the driver of a red Honda Civic to cross over into oncoming traffic on Highway 85 near 16th Street in Greeley.
Police say the Civic was traveling southbound and hit a silver Honda SUV going northbound at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The driver of the Civic died at the scene, according to investigators. There were two children in the SUV who were both severely hurt.
Investigators say one child has facial injuries and an infant has severe injuries because they were not buckled up. The driver of the SUV sustained injuries to their legs.