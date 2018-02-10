Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – After our big blast of snow we are now in for a bitter cold Saturday night into Sunday morning. Skies will gradually clear and radiational cooling will take over sending temperatures into the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Although it was tough to drive in and get around in, Saturday’s snow was a welcome sight because we needed the moisture so desperately. Snow amounts varied from 1 to 5 inches around the metro area.

There are still Winter Weather Advisories in place through Sunday morning for the southern mountains and parts of the south-eastern plains.

Sunday will clear out statewide. There will be another shot of cold air surging in for a brief shot on Monday. This will cool down the Denver metro area but, only a few flurries are expected. We should see a warming trend by mid-week.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

