By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be a cold and cloudy day for most of Colorado as a winter storm crosses the state.
We do expect widespread snow both in the mountains and on the eastern plains but accumulations will be relatively minor.
On average areas along and east of Interstate 25 (including Denver metro) will see 1-3″ with isolated higher pockets. Colorado Springs is one of the areas that could see more than 3 inches of snow.
We expect about 3-6″ on average in the mountains with some higher totals in spots, especially in the central mountains along and south of Interstate 70, where more than 6″ could fall.
Skies will clear tonight and we’ll see mostly sunny skies return on Sunday along with some warmer temperatures.
