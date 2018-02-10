COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of law enforcement personnel were met a snowy Saturday morning as they prepared to lay their brother in blue to rest.
The funeral for Deputy Micah Flick will begin at 1 p.m. A procession will both precede and follow the service.
Hundreds are expected to line the streets to greet the procession and pay their respects to Flick and his family.
The sheriff’s office showed just how far the support for the deputy’s family is coming from.
The funeral will be held at the New Life Church on Voyager and Interquest Parkways.
The church will provide live coverage additional to media coverage inside the service.
A donation site has been established for Flick’s family online or in person: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, 1980 Dominion Way, Ste. 200. Colorado Springs, CO 80918.