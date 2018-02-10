DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man captures a thief pretending to be a homeowner as she stole a package.
The woman is seen on surveillance video walking in front of the home, is handed a package and then sits down.
The real homeowner says a delivery man handed the woman the package after she claimed to live at the home.
After some time sitting on the porch and looking through her purse, she gets up and leaves with the package.
The homeowner spotted her the next day wearing the same clothes and purse and then called police who arrested her.