Filed Under:Denver Police, Local TV, Porch Pirate

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man captures a thief pretending to be a homeowner as she stole a package.

co porch pirate 6vo transfer frame 190 Homeowner Catches Porch Pirate In The Act

(credit: CBS)

The woman is seen on surveillance video walking in front of the home, is handed a package and then sits down.

co porch pirate 6vo transfer frame 370 Homeowner Catches Porch Pirate In The Act

(credit: CBS)

The real homeowner says a delivery man handed the woman the package after she claimed to live at the home.

After some time sitting on the porch and looking through her purse, she gets up and leaves with the package.

The homeowner spotted her the next day wearing the same clothes and purse and then called police who arrested her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch