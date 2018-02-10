BREAKING NEWS: Funeral For Deputy Micah Flick Hundreds gather for funeral of fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick. (Full Story)
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — An army of high-flying drones expected to light up the sky at the opening ceremony of the Olympics was grounded.

gettyimages 916105910 Drones Grounded At Opening Ceremony Not On Tape Delay

Fireworks go off at the start of the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Viewers of NBC’s tape-delayed broadcast in the United States still saw it, but it was a pre-recorded version from a rehearsal.

gettyimages 916106978 Drones Grounded At Opening Ceremony Not On Tape Delay

Fireworks go off during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018.(Photo credit: FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images)

Intel Corp. was expected to launch 300 drones as part of an extravagant light show, but those plans were scrapped. International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said Saturday that the drones were not deployed Friday night because of an “impromptu logistical change.”

NBC aired a light show, but it was from Intel’s launching of 1,280 drones in December in Pyeongchang. That didn’t keep the television network from highlighting the moment. NBC tweeted on its official @NBCOlympics page: “A swarm of drones brings us one of the most incredible sights of the #OpeningCeremony.”

gettyimages 916186356 Drones Grounded At Opening Ceremony Not On Tape Delay

Fireworks erupt as the Olympic Cauldron is lit during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by XIN LI/Getty Images)

Intel celebrated breaking a Guinness World Record for the most drones flown simultaneously by tweeting a link to the video.

The incident was reminiscent of the Sochi Games in 2014, when one of the five Olympic rings failed to light — but Russian state television aired rehearsal footage of it happening.

