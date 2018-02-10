BREAKING NEWS: Funeral For Deputy Micah Flick Hundreds gather for funeral of fallen El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick. (Full Story)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 20-year-old Colorado man charged with fatally stabbing his two youngest siblings last fall told investigators: “I can’t stop thinking about killing people.”

Prosecutors played the video of Malik Vincent Murphy‘s interrogation Friday and presented other evidence during a three-hour hearing.

Malik Murphy (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

District Judge G. David Miller ordered Murphy to trial on two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Noah Murphy and 5-year-old Sophia Murphy in Colorado Springs. He also is charged attempted first-degree murder for stabbing his father in the neck during the Oct. 17 attack.

Court records say Murphy told investigators that he wanted to kill everyone in the house “to be by myself,” and had been thinking about it for months.

Public defenders indicated they plan to use a mental health defense.

Murphy’s arraignment is set for April 9.

