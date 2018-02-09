WEATHER UPDATE: Second arctic front on the way with chance of snow (Latest Forecast)
Filed Under:Ependymoma, Frida Casteneda, Leo, Leonel Castenda, Local TV, Tory Pacifico, Westminster, Westminster Academy for International Studies
(credit: CBS)

By Jamie Leary

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Students and staff at the Westminster Academy for International Studies are coming together after learning a popular student is living with terminal cancer.

On Tuesday, elementary and middle school students spent time writing letters to their friend, 5-year-old Leonel Castenda or “Leo” for short.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 11498 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“Everyone kind of bands together, we’re a small school,” said Tory Pacifico, Leo’s kindergarten teacher.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 16802 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

Tory Pacifico (credit: CBS)

At just 2-years-old, Leo began having headaches and doctors discovered a brain tumor. He was diagnosed with a type of cancer called Ependymoma. Despite surgery and radiation, Leo’s tumor multiplied and returned more aggressive.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 52030 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“The doctors told me that he has a short life. They didn’t know how long… maybe a couple months.” Leo’s mother, Frida Casteneda cried.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 45991 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

(credit: CBS)

Leo is too exhausted to return to school and is now in hospice care. He isn’t as social he once was but perks up if you ask him about school.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 4545 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“Who are some of the other kids you get along with really well?” CBS4’s Jamie Leary asked Leo. After some serious thought, Leo pointed to a picture and shouted “Josè!”

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 49078 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

(credit: CBS)

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Leo’s classmates miss him just as much as he misses them. A handful of kindergarteners volunteered to read what they wrote in their letters to him;

“I miss you, you are my best friend,” read Romi.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 20700 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“You make me smile, feel better,” read Violet.

Leo’s teachers frequently visit him at home and read to him. They plan to deliver the student’s letters during their visit Friday afternoon.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 9830 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

Westminster Academy for International Studies (credit: CBS)

His mother says she wishes she could keep him forever and watch him grow old.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 55246 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

(credit: CBS)

“But I know I can’t,” she said while looking at Leo. “He’s really, really smart. He’s lovely. He’s my everything.”

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 33042 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

(credit: CBS)

The school has set up a GoFundMe page for Leo and his family who face mounting medical expenses. Leo’s mother says anything helps.

cancer kid da 01 concatenated 094431 frame 56864 Kindergarten Students Rally Around Classmate With Terminal Brain Cancer

Westminster Academy for International Studies (credit: CBS)

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch