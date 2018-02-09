(credit: CBS)

By Jamie Leary

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Students and staff at the Westminster Academy for International Studies are coming together after learning a popular student is living with terminal cancer.

On Tuesday, elementary and middle school students spent time writing letters to their friend, 5-year-old Leonel Castenda or “Leo” for short.

“Everyone kind of bands together, we’re a small school,” said Tory Pacifico, Leo’s kindergarten teacher.

At just 2-years-old, Leo began having headaches and doctors discovered a brain tumor. He was diagnosed with a type of cancer called Ependymoma. Despite surgery and radiation, Leo’s tumor multiplied and returned more aggressive.

“The doctors told me that he has a short life. They didn’t know how long… maybe a couple months.” Leo’s mother, Frida Casteneda cried.

Leo is too exhausted to return to school and is now in hospice care. He isn’t as social he once was but perks up if you ask him about school.

“Who are some of the other kids you get along with really well?” CBS4’s Jamie Leary asked Leo. After some serious thought, Leo pointed to a picture and shouted “Josè!”

Leo’s classmates miss him just as much as he misses them. A handful of kindergarteners volunteered to read what they wrote in their letters to him;

“I miss you, you are my best friend,” read Romi.

“You make me smile, feel better,” read Violet.

Leo’s teachers frequently visit him at home and read to him. They plan to deliver the student’s letters during their visit Friday afternoon.

His mother says she wishes she could keep him forever and watch him grow old.

“But I know I can’t,” she said while looking at Leo. “He’s really, really smart. He’s lovely. He’s my everything.”

The school has set up a GoFundMe page for Leo and his family who face mounting medical expenses. Leo’s mother says anything helps.

