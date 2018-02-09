WEATHER UPDATE: Second arctic front on the way with chance of snow (Latest Forecast)
Filed Under:Colorado Legislature, Larry Crowder, Sexual Harassment, Susan Lontine

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Democratic state lawmaker says she was sexually harassed by Republican state Sen. Larry Crowder.

Sen. Larry Crowder (credit: CBS)

Rep. Susan Lontine said she filed a confidential complaint against Crowder in November.

Rep. Susan Lontine (credit: CBS)

She said an investigation found her allegations to be credible. She decided to go public Thursday because she says Crowder didn’t accept responsibility for his actions during a meeting this week.

Lontine accused Crowder of pinching her buttocks in the House of Representatives in 2015 and later making an inappropriate sexual comment, allegations first reported by Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

State Rep. Larry Crowder (credit: CBS4)

Crowder told Colorado Politics that he doesn’t remember the touching incident and didn’t find any video of them interacting in the House that day.

Crowder also says he didn’t believe his comment to Lontine in a separate incident was inappropriate at the time.

