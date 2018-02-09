Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – An arctic front will keep us cloudy and chilly today with occasional wind and some patches of fog, flurries or freezing drizzle.

Nothing heavy is expected today in terms of precipitation.

Much colder air will filter across the state on Saturday and it will bring a more widespread chance of snow with 1-3 inches possible in Denver and on the eastern plains and 3-6 inches in the mountains.

It’s a fast moving storm system and by Sunday skies will be partly to mostly sunny with warmer temperatures.

