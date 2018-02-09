WEATHER UPDATE: Second arctic front on the way with chance of snow (Latest Forecast)
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of people are expected to head to the nation’s sweetheart city this weekend for the annual Fire & Ice Festival.

Organizers say the award winning event in Loveland celebrates love, life and the arts in all different forms.

It begins at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.

There will be a wide selection of food, music, craft beer and performances and there will be fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights.

The festival brought in more than 40,000 guests last year.

