AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Students from Regis Jesuit High School learned a few dance steps this week from a good source.

They took part in a pre-Valentine’s Day dance at Chelsea Place, an assisted living facility that cares for seniors with dementia.

The seniors took charge, teaching the teens some classic dance steps like the tango and waltz.

Several students said they learned more than just dance moves.

“My favorite part is just sitting down during meals with them and listening to their stories,” one student said.

“They have the biggest smiles on their faces, and they’re willing to dance with you and it’s just been so amazing,” said another.

The students are spending the week at Chelsea Place as part of a 60 hour service project.

