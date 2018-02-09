By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – A little cold weather never stops Coloradans from biking to work. On Friday, more people are trading their cars for bicycles for the 6th annual Winter Bike to Work Day.

Aurora is one of many cities in the Denver metro area participating in this annual event. Residents are encouraged to hop on a bike and head to work, despite the cold weather. Event organizers say commuting by bike in the winter not only saves money, but also keeps people fit while reducing traffic congestion.

“The winter event is important because in Colorado people are active all year long,” said Brenden Paradies, Planner with City of Aurora. “It’s important to understand there are other options and other ways to get to work.”

In Aurora there are numerous events, breakfast stations and prizes:

-Aurora Metro Center Station : 630- 8:30 a.m., Stop by for breakfast and information from the city of

Aurora about local bike-share programs

-Stanley Marketplace, Logan House Pit Stop: 7- 9a.m., 10% all coffee

-Cheluna Pit Stop, 4 to 6 p.m, Drink specials, and LimeBike also will be available to talk about bike share

-Treads Bicycle Outfitters: 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., Free cup of coffee, and Ofo will be able to talk

about bike share

– Peak to Peak Tap & Brew:1:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Stop in to refuel for the ride home, mention your participation in Winter Bike to Work Day and get 10 percent off your tab, including brews and food. From 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy a performance by the national indie-folk acoustic duo Witherward, talk with Ofo about bike share.

“Winter Bike to Work Day” is an international event that is anticipating more than 13,000 participants.

LINK: Smart Commute

