Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, consumers in Colorado are hoping to receive roses, aquamarine rings, chocolates, cologne, and romance books for Valentine’s Day this year.
When asked what their favorite Valentine’s Day flowers were, consumers in Colorado picked some traditional flowers such as: roses (47%), tulips (20%) and daisies (19%). However, 8% of respondents used our write-in option to say they would prefer a bouquet of Purple Kush over flowers this Valentine’s Day.
In terms of favorite V-Day treats, 43% said their favorite treats chocolate covered strawberries, 32% chose candy bars and 7% are hoping to get caramels. Meanwhile, 7% said they wanted edibles this year (another write-in response), perhaps signaling the start of a new gift-giving tradition as more and more states across the country begin to legalize recreational marijuana.
The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.
Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.