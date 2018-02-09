WEATHER UPDATE: Second arctic front on the way with chance of snow (Latest Forecast)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The innocent bystander who was shot in the Colorado Springs gunfight that killed a sheriff’s deputy says he has no feeling in his body from the waist down.

thomas villanueva

Thomas Villanueva (credit: CBS)

Thomas Villanueva, 28, remains in the hospital and spoke with reporters for the first time on Thursday. The shooting happened on Monday.

LINK: GoFundMe Page To Help Thomas Villanueva

Villanueva said he saw two people fighting over a gun and then he blacked out.

thomas villanueva1

Thomas Villanueva (credit: CBS)

From his hospital bed, Villanueva tearfully said he’s been thinking a lot about Micah Flick — the fallen deputy — and Flick’s family.

“I’m just glad I have my life still,” Villanueva said. “I’m sorry for their family and everything.”

Flick will be laid to rest in a ceremony on Saturday in Colorado Springs.

