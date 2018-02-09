COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The innocent bystander who was shot in the Colorado Springs gunfight that killed a sheriff’s deputy says he has no feeling in his body from the waist down.
Thomas Villanueva, 28, remains in the hospital and spoke with reporters for the first time on Thursday. The shooting happened on Monday.
LINK: GoFundMe Page To Help Thomas Villanueva
Villanueva said he saw two people fighting over a gun and then he blacked out.
From his hospital bed, Villanueva tearfully said he’s been thinking a lot about Micah Flick — the fallen deputy — and Flick’s family.
“I’m just glad I have my life still,” Villanueva said. “I’m sorry for their family and everything.”
Flick will be laid to rest in a ceremony on Saturday in Colorado Springs.