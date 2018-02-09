WEATHER UPDATE: Second arctic front on the way with chance of snow (Latest Forecast)
DENVER (CBS4)– A deadly police shooting in Denver started with a 911 call from the suspect’s mother.

She told police that her son, Alexander Duran, was threatening her with a knife.

Shortly after the call, Duran, 29, was accused of carjacking a driver on South Federal Boulevard.

After crashing that vehicle, he allegedly kicked in the back door of a home on Alcott Street. That forced the family inside to run for their lives.

Duran barricaded himself inside the home.

That’s when officers say he charged at them with a butcher knife. Officers spent 45 minutes negotiating with Duran before they fired.

“All of our officers are CIT trained, Crisis And Intervention Training, and we’re very proud of that accomplishment and they do a very good job of negotiating with people,” said a spokeswoman with the Denver Police Department.

Duran died at the hospital. Per department policy, the officer who fired the shot has been placed on desk duty until the investigation is complete.

