Filed Under:Adams County, Apartment Fire, Local TV, Thornton

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire broke out at an apartment building in Adams County on Friday morning near Thornton’s city limits and injured one person.

fire2 1 Injured In Fire At Apartment Building

(credit: CBS)

The building has fifteen apartments and is located on the 8100 block of Washington Street.

The fire started at approximately 6:45 a.m.

“There was a lot of smoke coming out from the front,” said Carlos Briano, public information officer for Adams County Fire Rescue.

Most of it was knocked down by 7:30 a.m., according to Briano.

fire3 1 Injured In Fire At Apartment Building

(credit: CBS)

So far it’s not clear how badly the person, a female, was hurt.

The cause of the fire isn’t known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch