ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire broke out at an apartment building in Adams County on Friday morning near Thornton’s city limits and injured one person.
The building has fifteen apartments and is located on the 8100 block of Washington Street.
The fire started at approximately 6:45 a.m.
“There was a lot of smoke coming out from the front,” said Carlos Briano, public information officer for Adams County Fire Rescue.
Most of it was knocked down by 7:30 a.m., according to Briano.
So far it’s not clear how badly the person, a female, was hurt.
The cause of the fire isn’t known.