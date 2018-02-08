By Jamie Leary

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– With the shooting deaths of three deputies in Colorado, people have been coming together to help law enforcement.

The students at Westminster’s Metz Elementary School are a prime example of that and Thursday, received a surprise visit from some members of law enforcement who wanted to say “thank you.”

Immediately following the death of Adam’s County Deputy Heath Gumm, Metz students wrote letters of support to the Sheriff’s Office and the Gumm family. It was one specific letter that really made an impact. In his letter, 4th grader, Rey, included one of his favorite Broncos trading cards; former safety, Tyrone Braxton.

“Dear ACSD I am so sorry for your loss but there’s one place in my heart that you guys belong. Thank you for your bravery and legacy,” said fourth grader, Rey. ”You can see I have put a football card in here. That’s a gift for your service. Sincerely, Rey.”

Rey told CBS4 his grandfather gave him the card and he hoped it would bring the deputies strength.

On Thursday, the Arapahoe and Adams County Sheriff’s Office stopped by Rey’s classroom to show the students how much their letters meant.

Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh called Rey to the front of the class.

“So we lost our deputy on January 24th so on January 25th Rey writes us a letter and he also sends us his favorite football card of Tyrone Braxton,” said Sheriff McIntosh. “I want to thank you for your incredibly special gift.

Sheriff McIntosh then introduced Arapahoe Count Sheriff’s Deputy Natasha Romero. Romero saw Rey read his letter on CBS4 and tracked down Tyrone Braxton.

“We took a football to him and he personally signed it to you, ‘to Rey from Tyrone Braxton’ and he wants to give this to you as a gift for the gift you gave one of our brothers,” said an emotional Romero.

The shock of the moment drove Rey to what he later described as “tears of joy.” Sheriff McIntosh said its exactly what he and his deputies needed.

“As an agency we were starting to walk forward and we got the news that we got Monday afternoon and it was just devastating.” McIntosh continued. “When you see our youth come around us in our darkest days it means a lot to us.”

Metz Elementary is hosting a school concert on Feb. 22 which they have dedicated to Deputy Gumm. As requested by the Gumm family, all proceeds from the concert will go to Children’s Hospital.

