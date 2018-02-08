ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored twice and Vince Dunn had a career-high three assists to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-1 on Thursday night.

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev, Kyle Brodziak and Alex Pietrangelo also scored. The Blues scored more than four goals for the first time since Dec. 9.

Carter Hutton made 23 saves as St. Louis beat Colorado for the fourth straight time. The Blues have earned points against the Avalanche in 12 consecutive games.

Gabriel Bourque scored for the Avalanche, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Semyon Varlamov allowed three goals in relief of Jonathan Bernier after he allowed three goals in 20 shots.

The Blues took control on goals by Barbashev and Schenn 48 seconds apart early in the second period.

Barbashev’s goal, beating Bernier short-side from a difficult angle at the left faceoff circle, broke a 1-1 tie at 4:17 of the second.

Schenn’s second of the game made it 3-1 and ended Bernier’s night. It was Schenn’s third multi-goal game this season.

Brodziak and Pietrangelo blew the game open with goals later in the second and Stastny scored six minutes into the third period.

Schenn put the Blues on top 1-0 with a power play goal at 8:41 of the first period. Schenn’s 300th career point came off of a Jaden Schwartz slap shot off of Bernier’s pad that deflected directly to his tape.

The Blues lost defensemen Joel Edmundson (upper body) for the rest of the game eight minutes into the first after he blocked a shot from Colorado’s Nail Yakupov.

Bourque tied it at 1 at 2:50 of the second, capitalizing on Vladimir Sobotka’s giveaway.

FACES IN THE CROWD

Commissioner Gary Bettman and Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey were at the game. Both league heads were shown the improvements to the Scottrade Center as part of $64 million in renovations to the 24-year-old facility.

NOTES: Brodziak played in his 200th game as a Blue. … Avalanche F Mikko Rantanen (lower body) returned to the lineup after missing his first game of the season on Tuesday. … The Blues scratched R Chris Thorburn, D Robert Bortuzzo and C Oskar Sundqvist. … The Avalanche scratched L A.J. Greer, C Nathan MacKinnon and D Andrei Mironov.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Carolina on Saturday night.

Blues: At Winnipeg on Friday night.

