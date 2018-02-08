Filed Under:Jefferson County, Littleton, Local TV, Road Rage

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Littleton are investigating a road rage incident in which shots were fired.

A woman says she was driving down Santa Fe Drive near Belleview Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. when someone took shots at her car.

No one was injured.

Police found several shell casings on the road but no weapons were found.

Authorities say the shooter is driving in an older model mid-size sedan.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to contact Littleton police.

