AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A 37-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting a man to death and dismembering his body near a homeless camp in Colorado.
Richard Darling was sentenced Thursday after he was previously convicted of first-degree murder in the Oct. 31, 2015, death of Rey Pesina.
Aurora police discovered Pesina’s dismembered body near a homeless camp under an overpass, and investigators found human tissue floating in a creek and burning in a barrel nearby. Darling was arrested after police found him hiding in some grass.
Arapahoe County District Judge Andrew Baum told Darling his actions did not show “any hint of human decency.”
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)