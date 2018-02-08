Filed Under:Aurora, Rey Pesina, Richard Darling

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A 37-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting a man to death and dismembering his body near a homeless camp in Colorado.

Richard Darling was sentenced Thursday after he was previously convicted of first-degree murder in the Oct. 31, 2015, death of Rey Pesina.

z 16 Colorado Man Gets Life In Prison For Killing, Dismemberment

Richard Alan Darling (credit: Aurora Police Department)

Aurora police discovered Pesina’s dismembered body near a homeless camp under an overpass, and investigators found human tissue floating in a creek and burning in a barrel nearby. Darling was arrested after police found him hiding in some grass.

Arapahoe County District Judge Andrew Baum told Darling his actions did not show “any hint of human decency.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch