DENVER (CBS4) – An exploratory committee is looking into whether the city of Denver should submit a bid to possibly bring the Winter Olympics to town in 2026 or 2030. Now, they’re asking for community input on the idea.
On Thursday there will be a community meeting online to allow residents of Colorado to share their thoughts.
The committee’s first priority is looking at the feasibility of this idea. The discussion surrounding the potential bid includes financing, environmental impact, games operations and protocol.
Two websites are sharing information and asking the public what they think. Explorethegames.org has general information, and a community survey can be found on Sharethegold.com.
The first online community meeting will be held online Thursday 6 p.m. There will be another on Feb. 15. For details on the meetings, visit Sharethegold.com.
