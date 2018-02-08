Filed Under:Denver Exploratory Committee, Local TV, Olympic Bid, Rocky Mountain Figure Skating Club, Visit Denver, Winter Olympics

By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – An exploratory committee is looking into whether the city of Denver should submit a bid to possibly bring the Winter Olympics to town in 2026 or 2030. Now, they’re asking for community input on the idea.

denver skyline generic Olympics In Denver? Coloradans Get First Chance To Weigh In On The Idea

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday there will be a community meeting online to allow residents of Colorado to share their thoughts.

The committee’s first priority is looking at the feasibility of this idea. The discussion surrounding the potential bid includes financing, environmental impact, games operations and protocol.

interstate 70 colorado mountains generic Olympics In Denver? Coloradans Get First Chance To Weigh In On The Idea

(credit: CBS)

Two websites are sharing information and asking the public what they think. Explorethegames.org has general information, and a community survey can be found on Sharethegold.com.

olympic feedback pkg transfer frame 0 Olympics In Denver? Coloradans Get First Chance To Weigh In On The Idea

(credit: CBS)

The first online community meeting will be held online Thursday 6 p.m. There will be another on Feb. 15. For details on the meetings, visit Sharethegold.com.

RELATED: Salt Lake City Becomes First In U.S. To Seek 2030 Winter Olympic Bid

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch