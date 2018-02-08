Filed Under:Adams County Sheriff's Office, Boulder Police, Broomfield Police Department, Federal Heights, Joseph Michael Lopez, Local TV, McIntosh Dairy, Missing Woman, Natalie Bollinger, Shawn Schwartz

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with with the Natalie Bollinger case.

Deputies arrested Joseph Michael Lopez in connection with her homicide.

Natalie Bollinger disappeared on Dec. 28, 2017 and her body was found the following day on land belonging to McIntosh Dairy.

Natalie Bollinger

(credit: CBS)

A Facebook post Bollinger, 19, made just one week before her disappearance fueled a firestorm of speculation on social media.

Natalie Bollinger

Natalie Bollinger (credit: CBS4)

The post was a public warning about a man she said had been stalking her for years — Shawn Schwartz.

(credit: CBS4)

(credit: CBS4)

Bollinger claimed Schwartz drove across the county to see her, and “slept behind her work for weeks.”

On Dec. 15, 2017 she filed a restraining order against Schwartz. She was found dead two weeks later.

Shawn Schwartz

Shawn Schwartz (credit: Boulder County)

On Jan. 5, Schwartz posted on Facebook asking the police to come find him and “put me in the ground.” He was arrested and remains in custody on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, a felony, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Investigators didn’t release the connection to Lopez or whether Bollinger knew him.

