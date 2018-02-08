By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will reach the 60s along the Front Range on Thursday thanks primarily to a westerly downsloping wind. Then much colder weather returns for Friday and the weekend along with a good chance for snow on Saturday.

Thursday will be dry virtually statewide. The only exception will be along the Continental Divide where a few flurries are possible.

Most of Friday will be dry as well before a good chance for snow develop by late afternoon into the evening in the mountains. Meanwhile at lower elevations we’ll watch a cold front back into Colorado from Nebraska. The front will arrive by mid to late morning and could cause some freezing drizzle. The problem is moisture. There will be very little available moisture of if any freezing drizzle manages to develop in the metro area Friday, Friday night, or Saturday morning, we do not expect any ice accumulation.

Meanwhile snow will increase in the mountains Friday night into Saturday with a total of 4-8 inches for most areas above 9,500 feet by late Saturday.

For Denver and the Front Range, after the slight chance for freezing drizzle ends Saturday morning, it will be quickly replaced with a good chance for snow Saturday afternoon. At this time we expect up to 3″ of accumulation with the highest amounts south of I-70 and especially from Douglas County south to Colorado Springs. Locations farther north including Larimer and Weld Counties will likely experience snow but very little if any accumulation.

The other story is the cold. High temperatures on Saturday will stay in the 20s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins and some locations will drop into the single digits Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will bring a return of sunshine and somewhat warmer temperatures in the mid 40s.

