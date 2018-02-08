AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A restaurant in Aurora remains open months after one person died from salmonella linked to the “family combo” on the menu.
Several people came down with salmonella after eating at La California in November. According to the Tri County Health Department, there were a total of 33 cases reported starting Nov. 4, 2017.
Thirteen of the cases were confirmed in the lab with 20 more probable. Most of the cases occurred between Nov. 10 and Nov. 14, 2017.
Three people were hospitalized. One person died.
“It was significantly associated with the illness. But we couldn’t ID a single item in the family combo that was associated with the illness. … Everybody ate everything in the family combo,” said Tri County Health spokeswoman Jen Chase.
One food worker tested positive for salmonella and matched the screen in the outbreak but health officials say the cause cannot be attributed to one person because so many other possible causes contribute to the outbreak.
The restaurant at 17th and Peoria remains open. The location is undergoing increased frequency.