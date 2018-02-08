DENVER (CBS4)– The man arrested in connection with a shooting at a King Soopers store has been formally charged.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged Daemon Davis with attempted first-degree murder and crime of violence.
The charges allege that on Feb. 4 at the King Soopers store in the 18000 block of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, Davis, 23, shot and injured the victim after a verbal disturbance.
Davis took off but was arrested later that day in the 14000 block of E. Randolph Place.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a second advisement.