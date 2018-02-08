Filed Under:Daemon Davis, Denver Police, Green Valley Ranch, King Soopers, Local TV, Shooting Investigation

DENVER (CBS4)– The man arrested in connection with a shooting at a King Soopers store has been formally charged.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged Daemon Davis with attempted first-degree murder and crime of violence.

daemon davis gvr shooting from denver da copy Man Charged In King Soopers Shooting

Daemon Davis (credit: Denver DA)

The charges allege that on Feb. 4 at the King Soopers store in the 18000 block of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, Davis, 23, shot and injured the victim after a verbal disturbance.

green valley ranch shooting 5pkg transfer frame 390 Man Charged In King Soopers Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Davis took off but was arrested later that day in the 14000 block of E. Randolph Place.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a second advisement.

