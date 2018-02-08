By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released a La Niña update this week and it calls for La Niña conditions to continue into the spring which could be bad news for Colorado.
A typical La Niña winter weather pattern keeps most of the state warm and dry with the exception of areas near the Wyoming state line.
The map below shows current snowpack around Colorado and it’s very indicative of La Niña.
Drought conditions now cover more than 70% of the state which has prompted Colorado’s governor to activate the state’s Drought Response and Mitigation Plan.
Experts say it will be hard for Colorado as a whole to reach normal snowpack this season given the current conditions.
But as we saw in March 2003 one major storm put a huge dent in a severe drought so there is still a little bit of hope with two months ahead that are known to be snowy.
October through December was the warmest last three months of the year ever recorded in Colorado with more than 1700 temperature records broken.
State water officials have established a special website where citizens can track the latest on the drought.
