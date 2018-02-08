BOULDER , Colo. (CBS4) – Cell phone video shows the sword attack near the University of Colorado Bolder campus on Wednesday.

boulder sword attack 5vo frame 150 Cell Phone Video Shows Sword Attack

(credit: David Navarette)

One man was injured and two people were arrested in connection with the attack.

In the video, the victim tries to grab the sword in self defense but his hand is sliced instead.

The attacker chased the victim around the parking lot for awhile and then left on a bicycle.

pm copter wednesday frame 180011 Cell Phone Video Shows Sword Attack

(credit: CBS4)

Police arrested two people in connection to the attack, Cody Scott Parker, 26, and Aneta Urban, 38.

cody parker and aneta urban Cell Phone Video Shows Sword Attack

Cody Parker and Aneta Urban (credit: Boulder County)

Parker will be charged with first degree assault, and Urban faces conspiracy to commit first degree assault.

 

boulder sword attack 5vo frame 240 Cell Phone Video Shows Sword Attack

(credit: David Navarette)

The attack happened near 14th Street and Canyon Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the attacker and victim knew each other.

