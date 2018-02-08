Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Arvada, Arvada High School, Cherry Creek Schools, Eaglecrest High School, Geoffrey Banninger, Local TV, Sexual Assault

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A part time school band instructor in Arapahoe County has been arrested and is facing felony charges after allegedly having sex with a student.

geoffrey banninger2 Band Instructor Allegedly Had Sex With 16 Year Old Student

Geoffrey Banninger (credit: Arapahoe County)

Geoffrey Banninger, 23, of Golden, was an instructor at Eaglecrest High School located in unincorporated Arapahoe County. The Cherry Creek School District has fired him from his position.

Authorities said Banninger is suspected of having sex with the Eaglecrest student, a 16-year-old, at his home in the Golden area.

He now faces charges of sexual assault on a child by someone in a positon of trust and sexual assault on a child, pattern of sexual abuse. He’s being held on a $5,000 bond.

Banninger also has been a volunteer coach with the Arvada High School Band and the Jefferson County School District has banned him from having any contact with that school or its students.

