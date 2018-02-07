'Unconditional Love': Having A Dog Can Help Your HeartWe all know "Fido" is your best friend, but did you know having a dog can help your heart?

Apple Watch Can Detect Diabetes With 85% Accuracy, Study SaysAccording to a study released by Apple, the Apple Watch can accurately tell whether the wearer does or does not have diabetes 85 percent of the time.

Suicides In US Rose 10% After Robin Williams' Death, Study FindsA 10% increase in suicides was recorded in the United States in the four months after Robin Williams took his own life.

Bill Would Clarify Costs Of Visits To Free-Standing ERs For PatientsJennifer Risdon's son got a sore throat. The visit to the doctor cost $841.

RMHC Uses Pediatric Manikins In New Mobile Training CenterFirst responders, doctors, nurses and more can now better prepare for emergencies involving premature infants to adolescents with the help of The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Mobile Training Center.

Single Men Wait Over 6 Weeks To Wash Bed Sheets, Survey SaysAccording to a recent survey, the average person goes nearly a full month before washing their bed sheets and single men wait even longer.