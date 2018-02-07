By Britt Moreno
DENVER (CBS4) – Five months after the Safeway in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center closed, many are still wondering what will take its place.
General Manager of Cherry Creek Shopping Center Nick LeMasters tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno the name of the new tenants for the former Safeway location will be announced “later in the spring.”
Right now, the former Safeway building is being renovated and “will become home to new retail merchants” in the spring, LeMasters said.
There is no projected timetable for the announcement of the new tenants of the former Bed Bath and Beyond store once located down the street from the former Safeway.
The Cherry Creek Shopping Center is evaluating options for that space.
LeMasters says shoppers may soon see “seasonal retail uses in that (former Bed, Bath and Beyond location) for the time being.”
The Bed, Bath and Beyond relocated to 370 S Colorado Blvd in Glendale next to the Target.
