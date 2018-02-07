By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Dry weather will now dominate most of Colorado through at least Friday afternoon. Then snow will return to the mountains for the start of the weekend. We may see snow in Denver as well.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will be at least 5-10 degrees warmer than Tuesday and the same will be true on Thursday when compared to Wednesday. Cooler weather will return on Friday before a huge plunge on Saturday when the metro area may not climb above freezing.

Any snow in the mountains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be very isolated and should not produce accumulation. Snow will then become widespread Friday night into Saturday with significant accumulation possible over the higher peaks and passes. It will not be a big storm in the valleys. Meanwhile, a cold front will sweep into the metro area from the northeast on Saturday morning causing the upslope necessary for snow around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. At this time it doesn’t look like much and it’s still possible we may not see anything at all. Regardless, it will be cold Saturday and especially Saturday night when temperatures will likely drop into the single digits in the metro area.

Brighter and somewhat warmer weather will return for Sunday and Monday before another chance for snow next Tuesday especially in the mountains. The early outlook for Valentine’s Day (next Wednesday) is for partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s in the metro area.

