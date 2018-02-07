By Matt Kroschel

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On Wednesday, investigators with Park County and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation updated the media about the murder of Maggie Long.

“I understand your frustrations with this case,” Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener said.

Her remains were found in her family’s burned home near Bailey in December. They’ve declared the case a homicide.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper says a large green safe, jade figurines, a handgun and AK47 style of firearm were stolen during this crime.

They say no arrest has been made, and for the public to call police with additional information about Long’s death. There is a $20,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to a conviction.

Investigators could not say much about the case adding to speculations about who might have killed the Platte Canyon High School student.

“We want to find the individuals responsible,” Wegener said.

Long was expected to attend a concert at her school, but she never showed up.

In the days following her death, investigators issued an alert to for law enforcement officers to watch for a late model 1990s to 2000 light-colored minivan possibly driven by a white male in his 20s who is heavily armed with weapons and ammunition.

The driver may have suffered flash burns in the fire. Investigators believe that gasoline was taken from the home, along with a large case, AK47, 2,000 rounds of ammunition for a 7.62 and 9mm Beretta. They consider the suspect armed and extremely dangerous.

A judge issued a gag order in the case in the days following the discovery. That has been lifted.

Anyone with any information is asked to call this tip line at 303-239-4243.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.