Filed Under:Dog Ownership, Heart Health, Local TV, UCHealth

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – We all know “Fido” is your best friend, but did you know having a dog can help your heart?

That’s what growing research indicates.

dogs and heart 5pkg transfer frame 0 Unconditional Love: Having A Dog Can Help Your Heart

(credit: CBS)

It is great news for Coloradans who love canines. Every day is a dog day in Denver’s Washington Park.

“I don’t know how anyone could live without a puppy in their home,” said Barb Liedloff, who was walking her dog, Martina.

Dog lovers are rabid about their pets and with good reason.

dogs and heart 5pkg transfer frame 60 Unconditional Love: Having A Dog Can Help Your Heart

(credit: CBS)

“Dog ownership is associated with better health habits and thus, actually better health,” said Dr. Larry Allen, cardiologist at University of Colorado Hospital.

Dogs get people out and exercising. Dr. Allen runs and hikes with his two dogs.

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh asked the cardiologist, “Is a dog your heart’s best friend?”

“Could be,” said Allen, “The research would suggest that’s possible.”

dogs and heart 5pkg transfer frame 690 Unconditional Love: Having A Dog Can Help Your Heart

(credit: Dr. Larry Allen)

UCHealth analyzed existing research and publications about the benefits of having a furry friend and found lots of information to support it

You don’t have to convince Martina’s owner, Liedloff.

“I’ve read studies about when you pet a dog, your blood pressure goes down,” she said.

Heidi Schoomaker said she got her golden retriever, Cooper, before she got married and had a baby. It was a tough time for Schoomaker.

dogs and heart 5pkg transfer frame 2008 Unconditional Love: Having A Dog Can Help Your Heart

(credit: CBS)

“He really lifted my spirits and was so good for my heart and following that came husband and baby,” Schoomaker said smiling.

Research indicates petting a dog releases oxytocin, a hormone that wards off depression and boosts immunity.

According to UCHealth, studies show the average benefits of dog ownership appeared to be greater than that provided by a friend or spouse.

dogs and heart 5pkg transfer frame 180 Unconditional Love: Having A Dog Can Help Your Heart

(credit: CBS)

It is hypothesized that some of the particular benefit of a pet reflects the lack of critical judgment by the pet. These associations were pronounced in patients who already have heart disease.

“They never talk back,” said Dave Schramm, walking his granddog, Carlee.

“When you walk in the door they’re so happy every time, which your husband may not be,” said Schoomaker.

“Unconditional love,” said Theresa Schramm.

It turns out, dogs not only steal your heart, they make it stronger.

LINK: UCHealth’s Your Heart’s Best Friend | UCHealth Dog Heart Health Highlights

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch